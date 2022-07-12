Advertisement

Another day of rain

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Lower temperatures to start off this morning than what we have seen lately, this afternoon more of the same with scattered showers and storms. Still keeping an eye on the Gulf this week but there is only a small chance of tropical development. Rain chances will remain high as we head into the weekend so keep the rain gear handy.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light S 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

