Alabama state education leaders may lower test scores to become teacher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teacher shortages are hitting Alabama hard.

State education leaders want to fill the gaps by changing one major requirement to becoming a teacher, the Praxis test. That’s the test all teachers in Alabama must take to become certified.

Right now prospective teachers have to score between 150 and 160 points on the test to become a teacher. The test allows candidates to show how much they know about the subject they would teach.

When the Alabama State Board of Education reviewed test scores between September 2019 and August 2021, they found that almost 1,200 teachers scored one standard error measure below the passing score.

The State Board of Education proposed that lower scores could be accepted for certification if teachers can also demonstrate that they’re still well qualified.

Uniserv Organizing Manager for the Alabama Educators Association, William Tunnell, says this could be a good solution to the shortage.

“I think we all agree that a certified, and a licensed, college-educated educator would be better for our students long-term than a substitute classroom teacher,” said Tunnell. “We know that a regular, full-time, year-long teacher is the best bet.”

In 2020, 3,000 teachers retired from Alabama public schools and many of those positions have not been filled.

