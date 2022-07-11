Wet At Times This Week

SYNOPSIS – A very unsettled week is ahead for the Wiregrass with scattered showers and thunderstorms daily. We’ll be monitoring for potential tropical organization in the Northern Gulf of Mexico as showers and thunderstorms are aided by some energy aloft. The wet pattern for the Wiregrass looks to extend into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 74°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

