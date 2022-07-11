Advertisement

U.S. Customs and Border Protection part of effort to secure The World Games

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - To help ensure a safe and secure The World Games 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) teams of officers, Air and Marine Operations aircrews, and U.S. Border Patrol agents are also helping behind the scenes in Birmingham.

CBP is working alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

The World Games, an 11-day international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, is held the year following the Summer Olympic Games.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working diligently to help secure The World Games through our advanced, vehicle scanning capabilities,” said New Orleans Director of Field Operations Steven Stavinoha. “In support of our federal, state, and local partners in Birmingham, Alabama, the Office of Field Operations is utilizing advanced equipment normally deployed at ports of entry to ensure possible weapons or illicit material are detected in commercial cargo prior to entering the sporting venues for the safety of the athletes and spectators.”

CBP’s Office of Field Operations is providing on-site cargo screening capabilities with Non-intrusive Inspection technology. Teams of CBP officers will examine hundreds of commercial vehicles and deliveries heading to The World Games venues for weapons, explosives and other contraband using advanced inspection technology.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations aircrews are conducting air security operations and the Mobile Command Center will be on site to aide in communication.

“Air and Marine Operations has aircraft staffed with air interdiction agents and other AMO personnel ready to join our law enforcement partners in securing The World Games venue,” said Francisco J. Rodriguez, Director of the New Orleans Air and Marine Branch. “AMO aircrews will supply video downlink feeds of the venues to the command centers giving safety officials situational awareness to address crowd control, traffic, or incidents.”

Border Patrol agents from the New Orleans Sector and from our headquarters are part of the CBP contingent working with our partners to keep our local communities safe and to deter illicit activity ahead of and during The World Games,” said New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider. “As part of our contingent, we have deployed a Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) as they have the capability to conduct tactical, medical, search and rescue missions.”

