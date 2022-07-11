Advertisement

Tropical development expected in the gulf this week

Meteorologist Emily Acton
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Low pressure development brewing in the Gulf. A weak system will likely form this week bringing lots of rain and thunderstorms to the Wiregrass. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon will be the norm for the next 7-days. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and lows in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, scattered PM showers. High near 89°. Winds ESE 5 mph 50%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low near 74°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

