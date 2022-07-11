Plenty of rain this week

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will remain high as we move through the week and we are keeping an eye on the Gulf for the chance of tropical development. A stalled frontal boundary will bring rain to the Wiregrass now although the chance for tropical development is low it will still bring us plenty of rain over the next few days and keep high temperatures in the lower 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light SE 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

