For the love of the game

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) -- It’s straight out of a Kevin Costner movie. Several men come together in the spring and summer to play the game they have loved their whole life on a field next to acres of corn.

Billy Cook has played in this baseball league for more than 30 years continuing to play America’s past time.

“Get just as excited at 65 years old as I did when I was nine years old,” Cook said. “We’ll be playing here until the end of time. I love hitting a ball. I love throwing a strike. I love catching a ball. It’s just the whole game.”

Despite several surgeries and a bout with cancer, Cook continues to play the game he fell in love with all those years ago.

“As long as my body will hold up, I may have to prop it up a little bit, I may have to push myself a little bit harder, but once I step over the chalk line, we’re good to go,” he added.

Whether they’re in their sixties or forties they all get the same feeling when they put those spikes on.

“It’s living your childhood,” Brandon Shelby said. “It’s like putting a uniform on and feeling like a Little Leaguer again it’s a great feeling. We’re all old and we’re hurting, but we love it and we come here every week to do it.”

For Brandon, these past 12 years keep reminding him why he continues to step between the lines.

“I started throwing a ball against a brick wall when I was like four and I never stopped,” he finished. “You know it’s just I think once you put a ball in your hand as a kid and you fall in love with the sport that stays with you forever.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.