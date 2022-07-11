Floating abortion clinic could come near Alabama Gulf coast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though abortions are illegal in Alabama, some might be able to get one in the near future just off the Alabama Gulf Coast.

A California OB-GYN is proposing a floating reproductive health clinic that would offer abortions in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast, and other southern states that have abortion bans in place.

Dr. Meg Autry, an OB-GYN at the University of California San Francisco, tells us this idea has been in the back of her mind for years but after the Supreme Court recently overturned Roe vs Wade it accelerated her plans. Autry’s group PRROWESS (Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes) will offer surgical abortions for up to 14 weeks of pregnancy among other services. We’re told PRROWESS will help patients get to the ship.

“We believe people ought to have rights to bodily autonomy and healthcare should be equitable and everyone should be able to access what they choose about their body wherever they are and regardless of their economic status,” Autry said.

This plan is still in the fundraising stage. Autry says they’ve received a ton of financial support over the past 48 hours. Autry expects to face legal challenges. She says they have a team in place ready for the fight.

The floating clinic will also offer contraception including emergency contraception, on site testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), STI treatment, and vaccination. In addition, some social services will be available including social work and legal aid.

You can find out how information about the plan here.

