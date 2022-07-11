A case of human West Nile virus confirmed in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus, which is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County.

The exposure took place in June, according to a news release by the Mobile County Health Department

This is the first human case reported in Mobile County this year. Because of patient confidentiality laws, no other information is available about the case, the release states.

Humans with WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases often have symptoms of high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis, disorientation and seizures that are severe enough to require medical attention. In rare cases, WNV can cause coma or death. The seriousness of an illness may depend on a person’s health and age. WNV affects the elderly most severely, health data shows.

The risk of encephalitis spread by mosquitoes is highest from August through the first freeze in the fall.

MCHD’s Vector Services will increase spraying and conduct door-to-door surveys in the immediate areas. Inspectors will also attempt to trap adult mosquitoes and test them for the presence of WNV.

Health officials warn that it is extremely important that people taking part in outdoor activities make every effort to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes and should always keep mosquito repellent with them when outdoors. Mosquito activity peaks at dusk and again at dawn.

WNV is transmitted from bird to mosquito to bird. Mosquitoes can spread these viruses by feeding on the blood of infected birds and then biting another host animal or mammal such as a human or a horse.

Although humans and horses can become ill from the infection, the disease cannot be spread from people or horses. The likelihood of transmission to humans and horses can be decreased by personal mosquito avoidance and the use of WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) vaccines in horses. There are no WNV or EEE vaccines available for humans.

A mosquito complaint may be submitted to our office by completing the Online Complaint Form (found at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/3387f132618145e4aa7e8b64b9603984), by calling 251-690-8124 or by emailing VectorServices@mchd.org.

To learn more, visit https://mchd.org/vector-control

