Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County
File Graphic
One dead after early morning shooting in Henry County
Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western...
Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection
Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.
Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass
ARMANI BROWN
WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car

Latest News

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, left, slap hands with relief pitcher Clay Holmes (35)...
Slocomb’s Holmes selected to American League All-Star team
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19
The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after...
Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother
If you fall victim to a scam, you should notify your bank as soon as possible.
Scammers looking to capitalize off higher gas prices, AARP says