Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday.

Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday ends at midnight on Sunday, July 17th.

