Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic
By Stephen Crews, Anthony Thomas and Meredith Blair
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Sunday morning murder in Henry County has been identified as 50-year-old Barbara Williamson Shaw of Abbeville.

Shaw was found shot in the head around 12:30AM Sunday morning on County Road 57 near Abbeville.

Henry County Murder
Henry County Murder

Both the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville Police Department responded to the scene. When they arrived, Shaw was dead.

Investigators with the Henry County Task Force have arrested 36-year-old Jamie Earl Whitehead of Abbeville. He has been charged with murder. Whitehead is being held on bonds totaling $200,000.

