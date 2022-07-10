Scammers looking to capitalize off higher gas prices, AARP says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you get a text that seems too good to be true – it probably is.

You may have received a message claiming to be Shell. It will appear you are the winner of a $500 gift card. All you have to do is put in some information and pay shipping. The only problem? It’s a scam.

#TONIGHT A warning from AARP on gas related scams. Here’s a look at one I was recently texted. Shell confirms it is fraudulent. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/d03Tb9TJch — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) July 10, 2022

“One thing we know about scammers is that they pay close attention to the news,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. “The fact that gas prices have gone up so much this year is something that they look to take advantage of.”

A Shell spokesperson says the company released the following statement via its Fuel Rewards Network:

“Shell is not currently offering a $500 sweepstakes gas card entry. Please be aware of suspicious emails from non-Shell sources that may ask for payment or your personal information. Shell does not ask winners to pay for shipping of any prizes. Valid Shell offers will be emailed from a Shell or Fuel Rewards® domain. If you receive a suspicious email, please flag it as Spam. Do not click on any of the links and do not reply.”

It is not just texts and emails, you should also be cautious while at the gas pump.

“Skimmers have been around for quite a few years now,” Harding added. “They will install those on gas pumps. They will skim the credit card information.”

AARP recommends you make sure the card reader you are using looks the same as those on other machines.

Skimmers are often loosely attached, so if it wobbles, that’s not a good sign.

Lastly, AARP shares that skimmers are typically placed on pumps that are the furthest away from the store.

If you fall victim to either of these scams or see any suspicious activity on your account, you should notify your bank as soon as possible.

