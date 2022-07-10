Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine.

In a call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger. Sgt. Dreuke is still being held in solitary confinement.

Sgt. Dreuke, who is from Tuscaloosa, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, from Hartselle, were captured by Russian forces while training Ukrainians to fight in their war with Russia.

Sgt. Dreuke also said he saw Andy, and that they both recently met with their lawyer.

This is the second time Sgt. Drueke has been able to make contact with his mother.

Members of Sgt. Dreuke’s family are still in contact with the State Department, working to get him home.

