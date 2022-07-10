Advertisement

Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother

The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after...
The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine.(Drueke family/Dianna Shaw)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine.

In a call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger. Sgt. Dreuke is still being held in solitary confinement.

Sgt. Dreuke, who is from Tuscaloosa, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, from Hartselle, were captured by Russian forces while training Ukrainians to fight in their war with Russia.

Sgt. Dreuke also said he saw Andy, and that they both recently met with their lawyer.

This is the second time Sgt. Drueke has been able to make contact with his mother.

Members of Sgt. Dreuke’s family are still in contact with the State Department, working to get him home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County
File Graphic
One dead after early morning shooting in Henry County
Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western...
Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection
Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.
Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass
ARMANI BROWN
WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car

Latest News

If you fall victim to a scam, you should notify your bank as soon as possible.
Scammers looking to capitalize off higher gas prices, AARP says
Shooting generic
Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County
File Graphic
One dead after early morning shooting in Henry County
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase