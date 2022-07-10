Advertisement

One dead after early morning shooting in Henry County

Police have a suspect in custody.
File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One woman is dead and one person is in police custody after an overnight shooting in Henry County.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirms to News4 that it happened just after 1AM on Henry County Road 57. That’s just south of Abbeville.

Wright says no other information could be provided until family is notified.

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says he’s received several calls and texts about the crime in a social media post. Blankenship goes on to say that the person responsible is in custody and that there is no reason for the community to be worried about someone on the loose.

He goes on to say that the Henry County Task Force is in charge of the investigation, and expects Sheriff Will Maddox to provide further details. Blankenship asked that you keep the families involved in your prayers.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

ARMANI BROWN
WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car
Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.
Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass
Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western...
Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection
ADAM NOWELL
Suspected killer recently released from prison program
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

Latest News

Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western...
Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection
High-speed chase in Holmes County.
High-Speed Chase
ARMANI BROWN
WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car
Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.
Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass