One dead after early morning shooting in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One woman is dead and one person is in police custody after an overnight shooting in Henry County.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirms to News4 that it happened just after 1AM on Henry County Road 57. That’s just south of Abbeville.

Wright says no other information could be provided until family is notified.

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says he’s received several calls and texts about the crime in a social media post. Blankenship goes on to say that the person responsible is in custody and that there is no reason for the community to be worried about someone on the loose.

He goes on to say that the Henry County Task Force is in charge of the investigation, and expects Sheriff Will Maddox to provide further details. Blankenship asked that you keep the families involved in your prayers.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.