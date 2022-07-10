Advertisement

Minority Baseball Prospects shines spotlight, showcases Black players

Players gather during a pitching change during Saturday's Minority Baseball Prospects game.
Players gather during a pitching change during Saturday's Minority Baseball Prospects game.(Source: WSFA)
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend at Paterson Field in downtown Montgomery, the group Minority Baseball Prospects shining a light and showcasing some of the best collegiate baseball players in the country.

The Atlanta-based group bringing its showcase to the Capital City with the hopes of growing the game throughout the Black community.

“Minority Baseball Prospects is the biggest Black platform for minorities in the game of baseball,” said Minority Baseball Prospects Founder and CEO Alexander Wyche.

Friday’s home run derby and Saturday’s showcase game are just other ways of “providing another platform for minorities to be seen,” according to Wyche, a former high school baseball coach.

The majority of the players participating in the MBP’s events attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Montgomery native and current MBP Alabama Regional Director Jerrel Calhoun says it means a lot to have this event in his hometown.

“It’s real important to get this here,” he said. “To get the youth involved here in Montgomery that plays baseball here and beyond in the River Region, so that’s why it’s important to me.”

The MBP group puts on all of its events for free, but does take donations.
The MBP group puts on all of its events for free, but does take donations.(Source: WSFA)

All the events MBP puts on are free for the players to participate in, including the camps for the younger children. However, the group does take donations. To donate, you can do so by signing into smille.amazon.com or creating an account and selecting the “MBP Helping Hands” charity.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County
File Graphic
One dead after early morning shooting in Henry County
Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western...
Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection
Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.
Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass
ARMANI BROWN
WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car

Latest News

Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Indoor pickleball courts coming to Ozark
Indoor pickleball courts coming to Ozark
Indoor pickleball courts coming to Ozark
Indoor pickleball courts coming to Ozark
Hometown Hero: Ozark native Wilbur Jackson
Hometown Hero: Ozark native Wilbur Jackson