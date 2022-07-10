Advertisement

Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection

By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There has been yet another traffic crash at a dangerous Geneva County intersection. This time the injuries were minor according to first responders, but that hasn’t stopped residents from sounding off on social media.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153. That’s about 5 miles west of Samson.

Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western...
Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western Geneva County this morning.(Samson Volunteer Fire Department)

Samson police, fire, and rescue all responded immediately. Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Wrecks at this intersection are all too common.

In March of this year, two Hoover teens were killed at the same intersection, on their way home from spring break.

19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen were both pronounced dead at the scene.

On a post about today’s accident, numerous citizens that live in the area called for something to be done before another accident happens with deadly consequences.

The roadway is a popular route for people going to and from the beach. From March until September, you will find cars lined up at the intersection each weekend most of the day.

State leaders indicated in March that significant changes were on the way for the intersection. So far a new sign in the area is the only change.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Benjamin Adam Nowell has been charged with capital murder.
Benjamin Nowell charged with capital murder
Lacy Dawn Farmer
Police: Dothan woman stole bank information of several individuals
William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen denied youthful offender status in 2021 manslaughter case
New details emerge in Houston Co. murder-manhunt
ADAM NOWELL
Suspected killer recently released from prison program

Latest News

High-speed chase in Holmes County.
High-Speed Chase
ARMANI BROWN
WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car
Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.
Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass
OZARK AL
News4 “Hometown Tour” rolls into Ozark