Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There has been yet another traffic crash at a dangerous Geneva County intersection. This time the injuries were minor according to first responders, but that hasn’t stopped residents from sounding off on social media.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153. That’s about 5 miles west of Samson.

Samson police, fire, and rescue responded to another crash at a deadly intersection in western Geneva County this morning. (Samson Volunteer Fire Department)

Samson police, fire, and rescue all responded immediately. Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Wrecks at this intersection are all too common.

In March of this year, two Hoover teens were killed at the same intersection, on their way home from spring break.

19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen were both pronounced dead at the scene.

On a post about today’s accident, numerous citizens that live in the area called for something to be done before another accident happens with deadly consequences.

The roadway is a popular route for people going to and from the beach. From March until September, you will find cars lined up at the intersection each weekend most of the day.

State leaders indicated in March that significant changes were on the way for the intersection. So far a new sign in the area is the only change.

