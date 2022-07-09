WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Tallahassee woman led officers on a chase from Enterprise to Holmes County with two kids inside the car Friday night.

Enterprise police first tried to stop 19-year-old Armani Brown, who they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Brown refused to stop and headed south on Highway 167 into Geneva County.

A chase that began in Enterprise Friday night led officers across state lines before an arrest was made in Holmes County. (Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

From there, other agencies including the Hartford Police Department and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The chase eventually moved into Florida where Holmes County deputies set up spike strips just north of the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway 79.

Brown was able to avoid the strips, go off the highway, through the Express Lane parking lot, and continue north on Highway 173. Deputies forced the vehicle off the road when she attempted to turn onto Hubbard Street. The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch.

Two children were inside the vehicle during the pursuit.

Brown was taken into custody. She is charged with aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving without a valid drivers license, and two counts of child endangerment.

