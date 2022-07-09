Advertisement

Woman dead after early morning house fire in Eufaula

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula woman is dead following an early morning house fire.

Eufaula police said the blaze was reported around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on Samford Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities said the rear of the house was fully engulfed.

The victim, 25-year-old Kenzie Cloke, was found inside the residence and transported to Medical Center Barbour where she died shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to police.

The cause of the fire and death remain under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Eufaula Fire Department, the Eufaula Police Department and the Barbour County Coroner’s Office.

