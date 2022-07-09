Wet week ahead

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon will be the norm for the next 7-days. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and lows in the middle 70s. Tropics are behaving at the moment, but we could see some weak development in the gulf early next week hence the higher rain chances.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, scattered PM showers. High near 90°. Winds SSW 5 mph 60%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 89° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

