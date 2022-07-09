Advertisement

News4 “Hometown Tour” rolls into Ozark

OZARK AL
OZARK AL(OZARK AL)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team rolled into Ozark for the second of five “Hometown Tours” on Friday.

News4 Hometown Tour Ozark
Indoor pickleball courts coming to Ozark
Indoor pickleball courts coming to Ozark
Hometown Hero: Ozark native Wilbur Jackson
Hometown Hero: Ozark native Wilbur Jackson
Ozark Police and Fire Departments battle for blood donations
Battle for blood drive donations in Ozark
Historic house is staple in Ozark community

Historic house is staple in Ozark community

Holman House
City of Ozark is rooted in 200 year old church

City of Ozark is rooted in 200 year old church

Claybank Log Church

It was one of many events taking place in downtown Ozark.

Ozark police and fire spent the day holding a friendly competition collecting the most blood for Lifesouth.

Businesses were offering special promotions as part of the #hometowncheckin event.

Many came out to say hello to the News4 team, pickup some free swag or to get their weather radio programmed.

