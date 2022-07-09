News4 “Hometown Tour” rolls into Ozark

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team rolled into Ozark for the second of five “Hometown Tours” on Friday.

It was one of many events taking place in downtown Ozark.

Ozark police and fire spent the day holding a friendly competition collecting the most blood for Lifesouth.

Businesses were offering special promotions as part of the #hometowncheckin event.

Many came out to say hello to the News4 team, pickup some free swag or to get their weather radio programmed.

