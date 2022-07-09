Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Minor damage was reported after strong storms moved through the Wiregrass on Friday evening.
The good news, there were no injuries reported. The damage was minimal and mainly in Barbour County near Eufaula.
Eufaula police posted photos to their Facebook page showing damage caused by the storms.
One photo showed a tree down in a yard. Another photo showed a storage area knocked down.
The only road closings that remain at this time are Randolph Av between Broad and Barbour and Frank Drive.
