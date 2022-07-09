Advertisement

Minor damage reported after Friday night storms move through Wiregrass

By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Minor damage was reported after strong storms moved through the Wiregrass on Friday evening.

The good news, there were no injuries reported. The damage was minimal and mainly in Barbour County near Eufaula.

Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.
Some minor damage was reported after storms moved through Eufaula Friday night.(Eufaula PD Facebook Page)

Eufaula police posted photos to their Facebook page showing damage caused by the storms.

One photo showed a tree down in a yard. Another photo showed a storage area knocked down.

The only road closings that remain at this time are Randolph Av between Broad and Barbour and Frank Drive.

