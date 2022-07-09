Historic house is staple in Ozark community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Holman House is an important part of the history of the Ozark community.

Built in 1912, in the neoclassical style the Holman House is 24,000 square feet in size.

Jesse Decosta Holman and his wife Susan had Mr. C Frank Galliher design the home, and enlisted a family of local craftsmen, the Boykin family, to construct it.

The Holmans made their living as mule traders. J.D. enjoyed paying homage to their business through small details in the house, something his wife was not fond of.

The Ozark Heritage Association cares for the house and plans to archive history and feature it in the home. They have also made necessary refurbishments to the building.

The original stained glass window and light switches have remained untouched.

The group has been able to preserve inscriptions and handprints from the Holman family that were in the original sidewalk.

The city purchased the building in 2013 and has since used it to hold the Val McGee History Museum. Additionally it is used as an event center.

The Heritage Association wants the community to treat the house as an extension of the city and thus, their home as well.

