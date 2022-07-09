Advertisement

City of Ozark is rooted in 200 year old church

It is a 200-year-old structure which was built by some of the first settlers in the area.
Claybank Log Church
Claybank Log Church
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the most well-known buildings in Ozark is the Claybank Log Church.

It is a 200-year-old structure which was built by some of the first settlers in the area.

The pioneers who built this church used large round logs that have stood the test of time.

Before it was built, worship services for the pioneers were held on blankets.

By 1852, the Dowling brothers rallied the community to start construction on the building.

The Claybank Cemetery, located directly next to the church is the final resting place for founding members of the church.

Residents of Ozark say that the church is a symbol of the love their city was built on.

The Claybank Log Church is open to the public for visits.

