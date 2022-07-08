Wetter Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues into the weekend, but some relief is in sight. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, especially late in the day, with more scattered rainfall Sunday. After hitting the middle 90s Saturday, temps will ease a bit for Sunday and much of next week as daily rain chances continue. We’ll be monitoring the Northern Gulf for potential tropical development during the first half of the week.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms. Low near 75°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 90° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 89° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.