Suspected killer recently released from prison program

His arrest record includes several charges dating back to 2007.
ADAM NOWELL
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was released from an alternative sentencing prison program hours before authorities say he murdered his girlfriend.

Benjamin Adam Nowell, 35, completed work release Wednesday, the day before officers say 29-year-old Brittany Phillips was shot in the head. He had reached the end of his sentence.

According to News4 sources, Nowell faces pending allegations of failing to pay thousands in restitution for a Corvette he stole.

Nowell’s arrest record, which began in his teen years, also includes Rape Second Degree. To that 2007 charge, he pleaded guilty to Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a misdemeanor, and received a one-year suspended sentence.

He faced a felony assault charge in 2011, but a Henry County jury found him not guilty. Nowell rap sheet includes several other charges on theft and drugs. In addition to the work release program, he spent stretches in prison.

Authorities apprehended Nowell Thursday, a few hours after Phillips died, leading officers on an exhausting foot pursuit in temperatures near 100 degrees. Charged with Capital Murder, he faces death or life without parole, if convicted of that charge.

