Incoming Trojans experience life at TROY during IMPACT sessions

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Kickball, ziplining, taking ID photos, registering for classes and more has been happening on and around Troy University this summer as over 700 incoming students have completed their IMPACT sessions—the final step in becoming an official Trojan.

Held each summer, IMPACT welcomes incoming freshmen, transfer students and their parents to the Troy Campus for a series of informational sessions and a night of fun at Butter and Egg Adventures. During IMPACT, students take their photo for their student ID, attend a browse session featuring opportunities to get involved around campus, visit academic departments and register for classes.

IMPACT Leader Abbie Haygood, a junior global business management major from Fairhope, Ala., said the immersive orientation helps prepare students for life at TROY.

“They get the chance to figure out where their interests lie and how to get involved, they get one-on-one time with advisors and IMPACT leaders and they get comfortable with where they’re about to be going instead of getting to campus the first day and not knowing where to go or what to do,” she said. “As an IMPACT Leader, it’s been really refreshing to see that new Trojan Spirit come in.”

Aside from preparing students for academic life at TROY, leaders also want to equip them with the confidence to meet new people.

Students have the opportunity to attend a browse session featuring all the ways they can get involved on campus. (TROY University)

“I was very introverted coming in, so I really wanted to make sure there was a connection made with all of the students, whether they were outspoken or quiet,” Haygood said. “So far we’ve been very successful with making sure no one sits alone and they leave already having a connection with someone and are excited about coming back to TROY for the fall.”

Incoming freshman Bryson Grimsley from Abbeville, Ala. said the biggest worry IMPACT solved for him was whether he was ready for college or not.

“I was nervous for some reason that I wasn’t going to be able to talk to anyone or make friends or be ready for this whole experience, but now I know I’m ready for college,” he said. “IMPACT has been great. I love the people here. I love the IMPACT Leaders. Every single faculty member and student I’ve met has been really nice.”

A saxophone player, Grimsley said he was drawn to TROY because of the Sound of the South and the music education program.

“The atmosphere at TROY is great, but I love the band,” he said. “That’s really what made me want to come here because I’m here for music education. I wanted to come and be a part of this program I’ve heard so much about.”

Parents are invited to attend Parents Orientation free of charge and are provided with information on student services, expenses and how to assist their student in transitioning to college. They also have the opportunity to meet with selected faculty members and current TROY students.

“I have a notebook full. Everything from housing to financial aid, food plans, general necessities for dorms and what they won’t need,” said Sheila Dashoff, a parent from Madison, Ala. “The Q&A with the student council was especially helpful, being able to hear their experience as freshmen and what they needed and what was helpful to them. The session really covered everything, from the bottom to the top.”

Dashoff said after not finding the right fit at other universities across the state, her son, Mitchell, found a home at TROY. A sports management major, Mitchell had a lengthy visit with the Athletic Department and the baseball team coaching staff.

“He felt so much better after the visit to TROY and said he really liked it here,” Dashoff said. “After we left, Coach (Skylar) Meade, Coach (Adam) Godwin and several others remained in contact with him making him feel connected already. He was able to come back, go to a game and stay on campus overnight, and they made him feel right at home. And that was it for him.”

Registration is still open for sessions on July 11-12 and July 13-14.

For more information, visit the IMPACT website, call 334-670-3179 or email impact@troy.edu.

View the photo galleries by session here.

