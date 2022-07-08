Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza details Thursday morning murder, day-long chase

(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff, Donald Valenza, is holding a news conference to discuss a Thursday morning murder that led to nearly a day-long manhunt across county lines.

The news conference begins at 11:00 a.m. and can be watched in the attached Livestream.

READ MORE:
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County

It happened just East of Dothan in Webb.

UPDATE: Houston County investigators end search for Benjamin Adam Nowell
Victim identified in early Thursday morning murder
Houston County murder suspect in custody

