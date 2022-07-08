Advertisement

Hometown Hero: Ozark native Wilbur Jackson

Wilbur Jackson is a staple in the Ozark community.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - You cannot talk about the city of Ozark without mentioning the one and only Wilbur Jackson, a hometown hero in this tight knit community.

”Ozark is a unique town,” said Jackson. “It’s small, you know everybody pretty much. We have some good people here.”

People who look at Jackson as a legend, known for breaking down barriers as the first black player to be offered a football scholarship at the University of Alabama.

“I’m surprised sometimes that people still remember because you know I’m up in age now,” said Jackson.

Jackson cementing his legacy as a player by setting records with the Crimson Tide that have still yet to be broken, being drafted in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft and winning the Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins in 1983.

But aside from all the records and accolades, Jackson hopes people take away something more from hearing his story.

“Well, for young people I hope that they will see that if I can make it from a small town like this, then you know the sky is the limit for them as well,” said Jackson.

A staple in Ozark, the city showing its appreciation for Jackson by creating a one of a kind mural downtown.

Jackson added, “You know, it turned out great and I appreciate it. I always tell people it’s something that I didn’t ask for, but I do appreciate it.”

For all the love Ozark shows Jackson, he shows the same amount of love for his community in return.

“This is home,” said Jackson. “Always has been, I always knew I was going to come back here. If I can say anything that would help anyone or do anything to help anyone, I’m always glad to do that.”

Indoor pickleball courts coming to Ozark
