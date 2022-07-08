Hartford teen denied youthful offender status in 2021 manslaughter case

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County judge has denied the youthful offender request of William Jackson Birdsong; the Hartford teen charged with causing a deadly wreck on Highway 167 South.

This means that Birdsong will be tried as an adult for a crash that claimed the life of 70-year-old Barbara Spears of Westville on June 30, 2021.

Judge William FIlmore denied Birdsong’s request after a hearing on the matter Wednesday.

An order concerning the outcome of the youthful offender hearing will be made public Friday morning according to Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams.

“However, due to speculative news stories and rampant community gossip, I believe it is important the record be set straight tonight,” said Adams. “I don’t believe it is fair for any of the involved parties or their families to have to read such unconfirmed stories.”

Adams says that the attorneys involved in the case have seen the order.

“Youthful offender status was denied. I have no other comments concerning this matter.”

Birdsong’s court records were shielded from public view in March. That kept any further information about his manslaughter and assault cases confidential until the judge’s decision on the youthful offender status.

An Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole report estimated his speed at 68 miles-per-hour, causing a series of rear end collisions that killed Spears and sent another person to a hospital with serious injuries.

The same report claims Birdsong, who was 18, tested positive for marijuana and also states that investigators found the drug in his vehicle following the crash last summer.

Alabama’s youthful offender program allows a defendant younger than 21, facing a criminal charge, to seek youthful offender status. Being granted this status can mean that the individual receives a reduction in penalties. In some cases, the individual will have their criminal record removed.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.