Governor Kay Ivey to decline State of Emergency request for the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A spokesperson with Governor Kay Ivey’s office say the Governor will decline the State of Emergency request made by the City of Birmingham for the World Games.

Officials say “At this time (or at any time) this action is not being recommended by our emergency officials based on the information submitted. I am also not aware of any new intel that would merit doing this.”

The spokesperson also says that under state law, the governor may issue a state of emergency when we are facing “conditions of disaster or extreme peril to the safety of persons or property.”

The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of Emergency during The World Games 2022.

A City of Birmingham spokesperson released this statement: The action by the Birmingham City Council allows the City to streamline resources to provide for The World Games over the course of the 11-day period.

This allows the City the flexibility to enter into agreements with other entities without further action from the Council.

This is a proactive approach to address any unanticipated needs throughout the event.

Officials with Mayor Woodfin’s office say they have not gotten an official notification from the Governor’s office, and that the city council has the power to declare a State of Emergency locally.

