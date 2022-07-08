Enterprise business district road work beginning Sunday

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Road work on Enterprise’s Main Street is moving into the downtown business district beginning Sunday evening.

The Alabama Department of Transportation expect to begin paving Main Street from near Enterprise City Hall and the intersection of Geneva Highway north to Boll Weevil Circle at Highway 84 West on July 10. Work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

Main street will remain open for normal business and traffic flow every morning, starting at 6 a.m. Officials do ask motorists to remain cautious and mindful of unfinished street surface conditions during the next few days.

No parking will be allowed on the street after 5 p.m. to make way for the equipment and personnel necessary to remove the existing asphalt and resurfacing the street.

State and local officials are hopeful that, pending on weather or other circumstances, the bulk of the paving will be done by Friday morning, July 15. In the event of delays, work could continue into the next week or so.

All of Main Street will likely not be closed at one time, but portions where the work is concentrated on any given day during the process may be closed during the evening hours.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) have been at work since June 20 on the major resurfacing project in the Wiregrass city. Local merchants had been preparing for the road work’s move to Main Street for weeks prior to the now official start on July 10.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and Main Street Director Mariah Montgomery ask citizens and visitors to be patient with the inconvenient circumstances in the upcoming days.

“We all will be extremely pleased with the end result of the paving project,” Cooper said. “We are grateful that ALDOT has made the project a priority this year. When complete, the new street surface will be a welcomed, nice-looking upgrade that will benefit everyone.”

Mayor Cooper also touted the positive visible difference made over the last two weeks on South Main Street and East Park Street from City Hall to Boll Weevil Circle.

“For anyone who may be hesitant to do their normal dining, shopping or other activities at downtown businesses during the paving process, we want to assure you there is no need to be concerned about accessibility,” Montgomery said.

“You will be able to park on Main Street during the primary daytime shopping and business hours, but you must leave or move your vehicles if you plan to stay downtown after 5 p.m.”

All directions within the Circle will still provide access to the downtown area. Available parking off Main Street includes:

East and West College Streets

The new parking lot located off of Lee Street and North Edwards Street

The Coffee County Court House parking lot, and Railroad Street.

Medical Center Enterprise access, including all emergency services, will also not be interrupted during this construction project.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.