Advertisement

Better rain chances this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another hot day is ahead of us, this afternoon will bring a better chance of showers and storms this trend will stick around through the weekend and into next week. Saturday looks like hit or miss showers and storms but Sunday looks to be a little wetter throughout the day. A weak front will stall over the area and keep the rain chances around through most of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 90° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

ADAM NOWELL
UPDATE: Houston County investigators end search for Benjamin Adam Nowell
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
Victim identified in early Thursday morning murder
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County
Lacy Dawn Farmer
Police: Dothan woman stole bank information of several individuals
ADAM NOWELL
Houston County murder suspect in custody

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-08-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-08-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 7, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Set To Increase
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-07-22
Rain chance pick up after today