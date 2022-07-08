Better rain chances this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another hot day is ahead of us, this afternoon will bring a better chance of showers and storms this trend will stick around through the weekend and into next week. Saturday looks like hit or miss showers and storms but Sunday looks to be a little wetter throughout the day. A weak front will stall over the area and keep the rain chances around through most of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 90° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

