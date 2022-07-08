Advertisement

Benjamin Nowell charged with capital murder

Benjamin Adam Nowell has been charged with capital murder.
Benjamin Adam Nowell has been charged with capital murder.(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Benjamin Adam Nowell has now been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Brittany Philllips.

It happened early Thursday morning in the 400 block of Nowell Drive in Webb. Phillips was taken to a Dothan hospital but died from her injuries.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza will hold a press conference later this morning to provide additional details about the arrest.

Numerous agencies spent most of the day searching several areas between Webb and Headland for Nowell. He was eventually found near the intersection of Henry County Roads 22 and 11.

Nowell was booked into the Houston County Jail at 5:45 p.m. It’s unclear at this time what other factors led to the capital murder charge.

