Wallace names new head baseball coach

Ryan Ihle replaces longtime Wallace coach Mackey Sasser
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College has named the school’s next head baseball coach.

Queensland, Australia native, Ryan Ihle, will take the reins of the Gov program which went 36-22 this season.

Ihle has been on the Gov coaching staff for one season serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the school.

He replaces longtime Wallace coach Mackey Sasser who had served as the head coach for the team for 25 seasons.

Ihle has also spent the past four summers to include 2022 as an assistant coach with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Prior to Wallace, Ihle served as an assistant coach at Cloud County Community College in Kansas from 2020-2021.

Ihle played college baseball at Colby Community College in Kansas for two seasons and later transferred to play his final two years at Columbus State. He then served as a student assistant for one season and graduate assistant for two seasons with the Cougars.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

