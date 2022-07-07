Victim identified in early Thursday morning murder

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim of a Thursday morning murder has been identified.

Houston County Coroner, Robert Byrd tells News4 that the victim is 29-year-old, Brittany Phillips. The search for Phillips’ suspected killer is still ongoing.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this crime, contact the police immediately.

