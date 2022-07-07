Advertisement

Houston County murder suspect in custody

Benjamin Adam Nowell was located between County Road 22 and 11 near Headland. | Courtesy: RSN
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 has learned that the suspect wanted in a Thursday morning murder is now in police custody.

Sources tell News4 Benjamin Adam Nowell was located between County Road 22 and 11 near Headland. Nowell is accused of murdering 29-year-old Brittany Phillips.

News4 is working to learn more information and will update this story as it is provided.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

(IMAGE SOURCE: CNN)
New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County
ADAM NOWELL
UPDATE: Houston County investigators end search for Benjamin Adam Nowell
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
Victim identified in early Thursday morning murder
Pierson is charged with First Degree Rape, as well as Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12. No...
Ozark man arrested on child sex offences

Latest News

Houston County murder suspect in custody
Houston County murder suspect in custody
Benjamin Adam Nowell was located between County Road 22 and 11 near Headland.
Houston County murder suspect in custody
News4Now: Morning Breaking News Update for Thursday, July 7, 2022
News4Now: Morning Breaking News Update for Thursday, July 7, 2022
Lacy Dawn Farmer
Police: Dothan woman stole bank information of several individuals