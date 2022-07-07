Houston County murder suspect in custody
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 has learned that the suspect wanted in a Thursday morning murder is now in police custody.
Sources tell News4 Benjamin Adam Nowell was located between County Road 22 and 11 near Headland. Nowell is accused of murdering 29-year-old Brittany Phillips.
News4 is working to learn more information and will update this story as it is provided.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.