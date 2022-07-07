Houston County murder suspect in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 has learned that the suspect wanted in a Thursday morning murder is now in police custody.

Sources tell News4 Benjamin Adam Nowell was located between County Road 22 and 11 near Headland. Nowell is accused of murdering 29-year-old Brittany Phillips.

News4 is working to learn more information and will update this story as it is provided.

