Southern Lights gears up for its 4th Annual Talent Show

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southern Lights Talent show is back for the fourth year. Thirty contestants of all ages are given the chance to show off their abilities for a chance to win $10 thousand dollars.

Charlie Dykes is the event manager and mastermind behind the show. For him, it’s a chance to give back to the community.

Some guests stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the Southern Lights Talent Show audition opportunities.

“We had the vision to see people with family-friendly talents have a platform to be able to do something and take that to the next level. “Just seeing the people that collaborate from what they’ve done here; This is an experience. It’s more than just a show.”

Contestants come from all over the Wiregrass to compete in this show. One contestant from Panama City, Jack Brawley, says he chose to audition as a gift to his mother for Mother’s Day. He is a self-taught musician who plans on performing an acoustic piece. Many other contestants also have been honing their talents in final preparation for the show.

Some of the prizes include record deals, time in the studio, and a scholarship to Chipola College. The show takes place Thursday through Saturday at 6 p.m. each night.

You can find information on where to buy tickets here on our website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.