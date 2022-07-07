Advertisement

Rain Chances Set To Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – We’ll keep forecast temperatures a little above normal again for Friday, while we see better chances for pop-up PM showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances rise further for the weekend as energy moves in from the north. We’ll have to watch the Northern Gulf of Mexico for perhaps some tropical development during the first half of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 90° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

