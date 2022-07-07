Rain Chances Set To Increase

SYNOPSIS – We’ll keep forecast temperatures a little above normal again for Friday, while we see better chances for pop-up PM showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances rise further for the weekend as energy moves in from the north. We’ll have to watch the Northern Gulf of Mexico for perhaps some tropical development during the first half of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 90° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.