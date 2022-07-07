Rain chance pick up after today

SYNOPSIS – Today looks warm and mostly dry for the area but changes are on the way for the weekend. Tomorrow rain chances will be a little higher in the afternoon hours with highs in the middle 90s. Saturday and Sunday both look pretty wet with the best chance of rain on Sunday. The start of next week the rain chances remain elevated with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

