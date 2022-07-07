Police: Dothan woman stole bank information of several individuals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On 7/4/2022, Lacy Dawn Farmer, 19 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle that occurred in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle. Her bond was set at $15,000.00.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered Farmer was in possession of banking information of several individuals. As a result of this, on 7/6/2022 she received an additional charge of Trafficking in Stolen Identities. Her bond for this charge was set at $30,000.00.

