Advertisement

Police: Dothan woman stole bank information of several individuals

Lacy Dawn Farmer
Lacy Dawn Farmer(WTVY)
By Press Release
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On 7/4/2022, Lacy Dawn Farmer, 19 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle that occurred in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle. Her bond was set at $15,000.00.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered Farmer was in possession of banking information of several individuals. As a result of this, on 7/6/2022 she received an additional charge of Trafficking in Stolen Identities. Her bond for this charge was set at $30,000.00.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

(IMAGE SOURCE: CNN)
New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County
ADAM NOWELL
ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Houston County investigators searching for Benjamin Adam Nowell
Pierson is charged with First Degree Rape, as well as Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12. No...
Ozark man arrested on child sex offences
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends for Thursday, July 7, 2022
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends for Thursday, July 7, 2022
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
Victim identified in early Thursday morning murder
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion