Advertisement

One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County

It happened just East of Dothan in Webb.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man at this hour they say is armed and dangerous.

Major Bill Rafferty, in an email to News4, says they are looking for Benjamin Adam Nowell. Rafferty says he is considered armed and dangerous.

Benjamin Adam Nowell
Benjamin Adam Nowell(Houston County Sheriff's Office)

If you see Nowell you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

READ MORE

One woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston County.

First responders were alerted to a firearm assault with critical injuries on Knowles Drive near Wallace Buie Road in Webb. Columbia Rescue was first on arrival and immediately took the patient to Southeast Health. They were met by Dothan fire who provided additional support.

A deadly shooting investigation is underway near Webb.
A deadly shooting investigation is underway near Webb.(WTVY)

News4 has learned that the woman, who is not being identified at this time, has died. Sheriff Donald Valenza, along with Multiple investigators assigned to the case, have been on the scene of at least two locations. They believe the shooting is domestic related.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

(IMAGE SOURCE: CNN)
New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass
Pierson is charged with First Degree Rape, as well as Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12. No...
Ozark man arrested on child sex offences
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Police in Troy are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in a forgery case.
Troy Police looking to identity forgery suspects
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge

Latest News

Benjamin Adam Nowell
ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Houston County investigators searching for Benjamin Adam Nowell
It happened just East of Dothan in Webb.
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County
Carmen, Taylor and David wrap up another newscast in Blakely during the first week of the New4...
News4 “Hometown Tour” heads to Ozark Friday
VA site in Enterprise
Construction begins for state veterans home in Enterprise