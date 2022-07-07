One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man at this hour they say is armed and dangerous.

Major Bill Rafferty, in an email to News4, says they are looking for Benjamin Adam Nowell. Rafferty says he is considered armed and dangerous.

Benjamin Adam Nowell (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

If you see Nowell you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

One woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston County.

First responders were alerted to a firearm assault with critical injuries on Knowles Drive near Wallace Buie Road in Webb. Columbia Rescue was first on arrival and immediately took the patient to Southeast Health. They were met by Dothan fire who provided additional support.

A deadly shooting investigation is underway near Webb. (WTVY)

News4 has learned that the woman, who is not being identified at this time, has died. Sheriff Donald Valenza, along with Multiple investigators assigned to the case, have been on the scene of at least two locations. They believe the shooting is domestic related.

