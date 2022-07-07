News4 “Hometown Tour” heads to Ozark Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 “Hometown Tour” is headed to Ozark on Friday night. Carmen Fuentes, Taylor Pollock and David Paul will all be on location for live newscasts at 4, 5, 5:30 and 6.

It just part of the fun that can be had on the square downtown. Numerous other businesses will be taking part in the festivities.

AMPHITHEATER

Live newscasts beginning at 4PM.

Free weather radio programming at the News4 tent.

Free assistance downloading the News4 news and weather app.

Free giveaways at the News4 tent.

BENCHMARK

The Rollin’ Trapp Food Truck on location.

Cornbread & Coconuts Band from 6PM until 9PM.

Free popcorn and $3 slushies.

HAPPY TIMES HOMETOWN HANGOUT

Ernie’s Food Truck on location.

Outside Jenga game, outside Connect Four game, outside cornhole and $2 special drinks.

CITY HALL

Guns vs. Hoses Blood Drive: a friendly competition between the Ozark Police Department and the Ozark Fire Department. Choose your side and donate a pint on Friday.

EVEN MORE FUN

Leo’s Snow Ball Stand will be beside Market on the Square.

Cool Bus Treats will be located on Reynolds.

Other businesses including Barefield’s, Corner on the Square, Loose Brick Coffee Company, Market on the Square, South & Grace and Southern Reflections & Merle Norman offering specials for this event.

IMPORATANT

When you get downtown be sure to CHECK IN and use #hometowncheckin, #wtvy and #news4 on social media.

