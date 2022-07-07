Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(IMAGE SOURCE: CNN)
New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County
ADAM NOWELL
UPDATE: Houston County investigators end search for Benjamin Adam Nowell
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
Victim identified in early Thursday morning murder
Pierson is charged with First Degree Rape, as well as Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12. No...
Ozark man arrested on child sex offences

Latest News

Houston County murder suspect caught after nearly day-long manhunt
Houston County murder suspect caught after nearly day-long manhunt
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float
Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits