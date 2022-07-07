Advertisement

Dothan Area Botanical Gardens hosting summer camp

Registration ends July 8.
Junior Master Gardener
Junior Master Gardener(Junior Master Gardener)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association is hosting a 4-day Summer Camp.

The camp, done through the Junior Master Gardener international youth gardening program, will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens’ Walden Farm House at 5130 Headland Avenue.

The camp, done through the Junior Master Gardener international youth gardening program, will...
The camp, done through the Junior Master Gardener international youth gardening program, will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens’ Walden Farm House at 5130 Headland Avenue.(Wiregrass Master Gardener Association)

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 18, 21, 25, and 28, and will be open to upcoming 4th and 5th grade students.

Registration is $25 per child, and ends on July 8. Class size is being limited to the first 16 to register. You can sign up for the class at DABG.com.

For more information on the camp or any additional details, call (334) 794-3224.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

(IMAGE SOURCE: CNN)
New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass
Pierson is charged with First Degree Rape, as well as Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12. No...
Ozark man arrested on child sex offences
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Police in Troy are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in a forgery case.
Troy Police looking to identity forgery suspects
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge

Latest News

Ihle has been on the Gov coaching staff for one season serving as an assistant coach and...
Wallace names new head baseball coach
Thirty contestants of all ages are given the chance to show off their abilities for a chance to...
Southern Lights gears up for its 4th Annual Talent Show
Thirty contestants of all ages are given the chance to show off their abilities for a chance to...
Southern Lights gears up for its 4th Annual Talent Show
Library volunteers have packed books to move to the library’s new facility.
Ozark Dale County library prepares to move locations