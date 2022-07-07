Dothan Area Botanical Gardens hosting summer camp

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association is hosting a 4-day Summer Camp.

The camp, done through the Junior Master Gardener international youth gardening program, will be held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens’ Walden Farm House at 5130 Headland Avenue.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 18, 21, 25, and 28, and will be open to upcoming 4th and 5th grade students.

Registration is $25 per child, and ends on July 8. Class size is being limited to the first 16 to register. You can sign up for the class at DABG.com.

For more information on the camp or any additional details, call (334) 794-3224.

