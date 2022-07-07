ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Houston County investigators searching for Benjamin Adam Nowell

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man at this hour they say is armed and dangerous.

Major Bill Rafferty, in an email to News4, says they are looking for Benjamin Adam Nowell. Rafferty says he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Nowell you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

