Advertisement

Troy Police looking to identity forgery suspects

The incident in question occurred on July 1 at around 9:00 p.m.
Police in Troy are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in a forgery case.
Police in Troy are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in a forgery case.(WTVY/MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in a forgery case.

The Department, along with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, are looking to figure out the identity of two men considered persons of interests in connection with using forged checks at a business in the 12000 Block of U.S. 231 South.

Person of Interest #1
Person of Interest #1(Troy Police Department/Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The incident in question occurred on July 1 at around 9:00 p.m.

Person of Interest #2
Person of Interest #2(Troy Police Department/Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Any information that the public can provide, they are encouraged to contact the Troy Police Department at (334) 566-0500. You can also pass along info through the 24-hour CrimeStoppers tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867).

Suspect Vehicle
Suspect Vehicle(Troy Police Department/Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Make sure if you call in a tip that you receive a Tip ID and Password in case there is a need for follow-up questions from investigators. Your contributions may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered...
Water World gets green light for park improvements

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to aquestion from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse back...
Alabama Attorney General blames state’s “good time” system for Bibb County shooting
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
The beloved “Ronald McWeevil” will be undergoing a quick procedure on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. to...
McWeevil back at full health
Officials in Florida have canceled an Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old girl missing since...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida