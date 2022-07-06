Troy Police looking to identity forgery suspects

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in a forgery case.

The Department, along with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, are looking to figure out the identity of two men considered persons of interests in connection with using forged checks at a business in the 12000 Block of U.S. 231 South.

Person of Interest #1 (Troy Police Department/Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The incident in question occurred on July 1 at around 9:00 p.m.

Person of Interest #2 (Troy Police Department/Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Any information that the public can provide, they are encouraged to contact the Troy Police Department at (334) 566-0500. You can also pass along info through the 24-hour CrimeStoppers tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867).

Suspect Vehicle (Troy Police Department/Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Make sure if you call in a tip that you receive a Tip ID and Password in case there is a need for follow-up questions from investigators. Your contributions may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.