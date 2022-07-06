Rain chances are down the humidity is up

SYNOPSIS – A warm morning across the area with temperatures in the 70s, this afternoon a slight chance of rain with highs in the lower to middle 90s with higher humidity so it will feel warmer than it is. The rest of the week will follow the same story, low rain chances higher humidity. The weekend brings in a good chance of rain and drops the temperatures slightly for Sunday. Looking drier for next week.

TODAY – Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

