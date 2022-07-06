Ozark man arrested on child sex offences

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Ozark have taken one man into custody.

On March 1, the Department received information about a child abuse case in the area.

Upon further investigation, and completion of a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) interview, law enforcement arrested Tristan Pierson.

Pierson is charged with First Degree Rape, as well as Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12. No bond has been announced by Ozark Police Department.

