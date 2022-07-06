Ozark man arrested on child sex offences
On March 1, the Department received information about a child abuse case in the area.
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Ozark have taken one man into custody.
Upon further investigation, and completion of a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) interview, law enforcement arrested Tristan Pierson.
Pierson is charged with First Degree Rape, as well as Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12. No bond has been announced by Ozark Police Department.
