Ozark Dale County library prepares to move locations

Library volunteers have packed books to move to the library's new facility.
Ozark Dale County Library prepares to move to new facility.
Ozark Dale County Library prepares to move to new facility.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County Library is closed for the summer to move to a new location.

Library volunteers have packed books to move to the library’s new facility.

The library will remain closed until an official grand opening date is set for the new location on North Union Avenue next to the Piggly Wiggly.

While all other services are shut down, patrons still have the availability to check out WiFi hotspots if they are 18 years of age or older.

The volunteers are excited to be in their new facility that will be full equipped with new shelving and furniture.

This move and the new features the library will have were made possible by donations from the community.

Library Liaison, Michael Cairns, said that the generosity of patrons along with grants from that state are the reason they are able to make this move.

The library still needs volunteers to move boxes on August 6 and 13. This is an opportunity for community service hours for students.

For information on how you can sign up click HERE or call 334-774-5480.

